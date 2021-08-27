https://afn.net/legal-courts/2021/08/27/pro-lifers-pursue-lawsuit-that-alleges-cops-singled-them-out/

Denise Harle, an attorney with Alliance Defending Freedom, says city prosecutors have dropped the charges against David Benham and several others, but that does not end the case from 2020.

“So now we are suing for a violation of David’s constitutional rights under the Fourth Amendment,” Harle tells American Family News, “to not be subject to unlawful stop, unlawful detention, and unlawful arrest, which is what happened to him.”

ADF is representing Benham’s pro-life ministry Cities4Life and Global Impact Ministries.

The group of pro-lifers have alleged police used pandemic-related lockdown orders to target them for arrest while others nearby were never approached.

Harle recently told The Christian Post that ADF has filed an amended complaint to the federal lawsuit after the charges were dropped on the basis the dropped charges only strengthen their case against the city.

Harle says ADF is waiting for the City of Charlotte to reply to the amended complaint or possibly offer a settlement for the plaintiffs.

