https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/pulmonologist-speaks-out-on-covid-treatment/
As a well-known clinician-educator who has worked in multiple academic institutions throughout my career, I have a very wide network of colleagues and former trainees across the U.S who have been calling me and telling me the exact same thing. When or how will this STOP https://t.co/n0vGBxCR3X
— Pierre Kory, MD MPA (@PierreKory) August 26, 2021
Covid treatment protocols at certain hospitals are actually hurting patients.
On the phone with a pulmonologist who is telling me he is emotionally exhausted from the hospitals preventing them from treating patients with ANYTHING (but the 2 things that dont work). This is truly genocide. He tries to treat as many outpatient.
— Daniel Horowitz (@RMConservative) August 24, 2021