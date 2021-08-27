https://noqreport.com/2021/08/27/qb-aaron-rodgers-defends-unvaccinated-nfl-teammates-its-a-personal-decision/

NFL star quarterback Aaron Rodgers has defended his unvaccinated teammates and fellow NFL stars who have not gotten the COVID-19 vaccine, stating that their choices are as personal as anything else. What are the details?

In remarks to the media this week, Rodgers expressed support for his teammates’ decisions on vaccinations.

“Yeah, I’ve been immunized,” he said Thursday following a Green Bay Packers practice. Rodgers added that he believes COVID-19 in the NFL is an “interesting issue” due to the polarity surrounding the stances for or against the vaccine.

“There’s guys that have been vaccinated that have contracted COVID, so it’s an interesting issue that I think we’re going to see played out the entire season,” Rodgers said.

He added, “There’s a lot of conversation around it, around the league, and a lot of guys who have made statements and not made statements, owners who have made statements. There’s guys on the team that haven’t been vaccinated. I think it’s a personal decision. I’m not going to judge those guys.”

According to a Wednesday report from the Washington Post, more than 91% of NFL have received at least one shot of a two-dose vaccine.A report from Wisconsin Public Radio stated that players […]