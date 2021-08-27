https://www.theepochtimes.com/real-houswives-star-alexia-echevarria-says-mother-died-of-covid-19-on-her-wedding-day_3967505.html

By Peter Sblendorio

From New York Daily News

The mother of “Real Housewives of Miami” star Alexia Echevarria died Wednesday after a battle with COVID-19.

Echevarria had planned to get married to Todd Nepola that day before her mother Nancy’s death, the reality star wrote in an Instagram post.

“The last couple of days have been a rollercoaster of emotions for me,” Echevarria wrote. “I was on the road to marry the man of my dreams when I had to stop everything as my mother became ill.

“What was supposed to be the happiest day of my life today has turned out to be the saddest.”

The Instagram tribute also included a series of photos showing Echevarria with her mother.

“To say I will miss you does no justice for what I feel, no amount of tears can express the pain I feel in losing you but then again thank you for the honor of sharing a lifetime with me,” the TV personality wrote.

“Rest In Peace Mami. I know you’re in a better place dancing and drinking champagne. Please watch over us, as I need all the help from up above. I now have another angel. Until we meet again.”

Echevarria, 54, is part of the original main cast of “Real Housewives of Miami,” which aired on Bravo between 2011 and 2013. The series is slated to return for a fourth season on the Peacock streaming service.

©2021 New York Daily News. Visit at nydailynews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tribune News Service

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

