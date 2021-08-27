http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/mPAeJT_A_u0/researchers-ready-lab-grown-covid-19-delta-variant-for-human-trials-11630053797

Scientists have coaxed the Delta strain to mature, said Andrew Catchpole, chief scientific officer of trial partner hVivo.

Photo: hVIVO Services Limited

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...