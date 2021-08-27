https://magainstitute.com/ep69-retired-marine-and-okgop-chairman-warns-how-afghanistan-underscores-the-importance-of-electing-leaders-not-politicians/

Retired Marine First Sergeant and OKGOP Chairman John Bennett is not one to back down from a fight. He is a combat veteran of Iraq and Afghanistan who also served in the Oklahoma state legislature, and he is still fighting the swamp in the self-proclaimed “Reddest State in the Nation.”

John lays the blame for the current disaster in Afghanistan not just at the feet of former Vice President Biden and his civilian advisors, but with the generals who are trying to deflect blame by saying that their advice was not taken. John emphasizes that it was their duty to get Biden to listen or to resign. In doing neither, they failed not just the Marines, Corpsman, and civilians who were butchered yesterday, but the entire country.

His recent social media post warning that “vaccine passports” will be used by our government the same way Hitler used the yellow star badges brought him under fire when the establishment Republicans and others decided referencing the yellow star that denoted Jewish ancestry was a bridge too far.

Of course, John was warning how the Jews themselves minimized the requirement that they self-identify under penalty of law and how the German people looked away when divisions were made, classifying Jews as less-than, comparing that history to what we see occurring right in front of us today. The powers that be are dividing our people between vaccinated and unvaccinated, driving a wedge between Americans in every state.

John also finds himself in the hot seat because he recently endorsed MAGA INSTITUTE Certified candidate Jackson Lahmeyer, who is running for the US Senate seat in Oklahoma. Jackson is challenging incumbent and flip-flopping, stolen-election-certifying James Lankford, to the dismay of his fellow Republicans in Oklahoma.

We hope that you enjoy this wide-ranging interview with a Republican leader who is actually leading on issues of importance to We the People.

