YouTube competitor Rumble has introduced its live tipping feature, Rumble Rants, on all live streams.

“Now is the time to change the creator economy by tipping to your favorite creators on Rumble, instead of the competition,” Rumble said when announcing the feature. “Do it only for 1 reason; creators deserve more. Rumble will take a smaller fee than YouTube.”

Rumble Rants function in a similar way to YouTube Super Chats and Odysee Hyperchats and let viewers pay to pin their live comments to the top of the chat.

Currently, Rumble Rants are pinned to the top of the chat for one minute per dollar donated which means a $5 donation will be pinned for five minutes and a $15 donation will be pinned for 15 minutes.

The launch of Rumble Rants is the latest of several new features that the video sharing platform has introduced this year as it competes with YouTube and works to bring new creators on board.

Other new features that have been added to Rumble in 2021 include live streaming, live chat, live stream archiving, and paid subscriptions as part of a partnership community with community generation platform Locals.

Several big-name creators have also joined the platform with journalist Glenn Greenwald, former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, comedian Bridget Phetasy, video producer Matt Orfalea, writer Siraj Hashmi, podcaster Mujahed Kobbe, writer Shant Mesrobian, and journalist Zaid Jilani striking a deal with the platform this month. Senator Rand Paul, physician and media personality Dr. Drew, and former President Donald Trump, and others have also started posting to Rumble in recent months.

As it continues to grow its features and attract new creators, Rumble’s traffic has skyrocketed. In July, it broke its live streaming record with 500,000 concurrent live viewers, video consumption on the platform increased by 17%, and it hit an estimated 115.6 million monthly visits.

