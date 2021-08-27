https://www.oann.com/several-laws-in-texas-to-take-effect-sept-1/

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:30 PM PT – Thursday, August 26, 2021

Multiple controversial laws have been slated to take effect in Texas in September. Starting September 1, anyone over the age of 21 not prohibited from possessing a gun will be able to carry a handgun openly or concealed without a license or training.

Those purchasing a firearm have usually had to obtain a license to carry, which includes a background check, classroom training and range qualification. Under the bill known as Constitutional Carry however, that license would be made optional.

Although, background checks would still be required when purchasing from a licensed dealer.

“We’ve had about a 60 to 70 percent reduction since Constitutional Carry passed,” stated Josh Felker, owner of Lonestar Handgun. “Just make sure you’re getting quality information versus misinformation because the misinformation could still find you in court, could still find you with a ticketable offense.”

Another popular measure soon taking effect includes the Star Spangled Banner Protection Act, where professional sports teams would have contracts with the state requiring them to play the national anthem before the start of each game.

In addition, no business or government entity would be allowed to require someone to provide a vaccine passport or any other vaccine information under SB 968.

Abbott went on to explain, “we want to make sure you have the freedom to go where you want without limits.”

I issued an Executive Order maintaining the prohibition of vaccine mandates. Additionally, I’ve added the issue of vaccine mandates to the Special Session agenda.#txlege involvement is important to avoid a patchwork of vaccine mandates across Texas.https://t.co/mZQJEkUJqJ pic.twitter.com/C7BtyN7bRx — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) August 25, 2021

These are only a few of several laws taking effect in the Lone Star State on September 1.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

