If calling for the resignation of Joe Biden would not bring us President Kamala Harris it would be a reasonable thing to do today. However, we have to be careful what we wish for right now. There has been absolutely no indication that she is anywhere near up to the job of leading the free world.

Both Biden and Harris are in bunker mode. It worked for them during the presidential campaign and it is their continued default position when things go wrong. Lots of things have gone wrong during their brief seven months in office, though it feels much longer. It is hard to overestimate the damage done to our country due to Biden’s decisions. Biden was failing spectacularly enough on securing the southern border and tamping down the coronavirus pandemic before he allowed Afghanistan to fall to the Taliban in record time. As with the other failures in policy, he is desperately trying to blame Trump for the tragic events happening now in Kabul. Even before the deaths of 13 service members yesterday, Biden’s polling numbers were tanking over his handling of Afghanistan. Now the media is stepping up and trying to help their pal, Joe.

Even I could not imagine how catastrophically bad a Biden presidency would be. I knew exactly who he was and his history in politics before election day in 2020. I knew his bravado of promoting himself as a foreign policy expert was all malarkey. He’s been historically wrong on the subject for almost 50 years. He didn’t suddenly get smart. Do you know who else knew Joe Biden wasn’t up to the job of president? Barack Obama. Obama knows his former vice-president well and during the primary campaign he warned other Democrats – “Don’t underestimate Joe’s ability to f*** things up.” He said that to another Democrat running in the primary. Obama tried to convince Biden not to run in 2016 and then in 2020.

Before that, Obama did his best to persuade Biden not to run. “You don’t have to do this, Joe, you really don’t,” he reportedly told Biden in 2019. According to journalists Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes, authors of Lucky: How Joe Biden Barely Won the Presidency, Obama “worried that his former vice president would embarrass himself on the campaign trail and that the people around him would not be able to prevent a belly-flop.” Obama had urged Biden not to run for president in 2016 and told an adviser that he didn’t think Biden was a viable candidate. “It had stung Biden badly in 2015 when Obama made clear his preference for Hillary Clinton,” Allen and Parnes wrote. “Adding insult to injury, Obama’s advisers told Biden aides back then that they didn’t think he could beat Clinton. They pressured him to get out of the way.” Though he ultimately decided not to challenge Clinton in 2016, Biden ignored Obama’s advice by jumping into the 2020 primary. The rest is history.

Biden voters were desperate to get rid of Trump so they ignored his missteps on the rare occasions he emerged from his basement. When he misspoke or when he delivered a racist or indelicate comment, they were brushed off as that’s just Joe. Voters were voting against Trump, not for Biden. Now his support is cratering and he deserves every bit of it. I completely agree with Rachel Duffy – Jill Biden should never have allowed Joe to run in 2020. Unfortunately, she is too power-hungry herself and no doubt encouraged the feeble old man to run. Liberals were quick to call Melania Trump complicit when Trump did things they didn’t like so what was good then is good now, right? Their rules.

Publicly declaring to our enemies a date for the completion of our withdrawal from Afghanistan was a huge mistake. The Taliban took over Kabul without firing a shot. The humiliation of having to beg for permission to get U.S. troops and other Americans out now is surreal. Our NATO partners on the ground have been betrayed. The press overseas is brutal against Biden. Look at this political cartoon published by the Times of London before yesterday’s attacks in Kabul.

This morning, as I write this post, it is hard to shake off how absolutely horrible Biden’s appearance and remarks were yesterday when he finally decided to address the press. He was about a half-hour late and it was many hours after the news broke of suicide bombings and American military deaths at the Kabul airport. Biden looked like a man utterly defeated. This Trump supporter shows the photo that has gone viral around the world. What an embarrassment.

Biden is old and tired. His run for president was a vanity move. He felt entitled to the office after having run two other times and serving as vice-president. He had no political accomplishments to point to other than remaining in office for more than 40 years. He seems removed from reality, detached from what is happening, and pointing his finger at others. He says the buck stops with him, that he makes the decisions, and then when it all falls apart he blames Trump or Afghan troops or Republicans. It’s who he is – not a leader.

One very wrong-headed move during his statement to the press yesterday was to incorporate his son Beau’s death. He conflated his grief over losing his son to that of families losing their loved ones in Afghanistan. Here’s the thing – yes, losing a child at any age is tragic. However, Beau joined the Delaware Army National Guard in 2003 and became a member of the National Guard’s 261st Signal Brigade. He was promoted to captain in 2005. He served in Iraq for a year. At the time he was also Attorney General and didn’t resign from that position while he was deployed. At the time, Joe was running for vice-president and said he didn’t approve of his son going to Iraq. Beau served as a judge advocate general, he was not in combat. His unit was a communications unit.

At the time Joe said, “He’ll go. I don’t want him going,” he said while campaigning according to The Atlantic. “But I don’t want my grandsons or granddaughters going back in 15 years, so how we leave makes a big difference.” Ironic now, given the fact we’ll eventually likely be back in Afghanistan.

Beau died of brain cancer in 2015. Biden blames the chemicals released by military burn pits as the cause of Beau’s brain cancer. I’m not here to argue that one way or the other. Beau’s death, though, is not the same as those of the soldiers yesterday. He made his speech to the nation about himself. Where was all the empathy, Joe?

President Biden said in a news conference that the dead service members were “standing guard at the airport…These American service members who gave their lives are… heroes.. engaged in the selfless mission to save the lives of others.” Biden brought up his deceased son Beau, who served in Iraq, saying, Beau Biden “was diagnosed with an aggressive and lethal cancer of the brain. We have some sense like many of you do what the families of these brave heroes are feeling today. Feeling like you’re being sucked into a black hole in the middle of your chest. There’s no way out. My heart aches for you.” He continued, “We have a continued obligation, a sacred obligation to all of you, the families of those heroes. The obligation is not temporary, it lasts for ever. They were lives given in the service of liberty, in security, in the service of others, in the service of America.”

Biden has lost the confidence of the majority of Americans. He has severely damaged the United States on the world stage. America’s back! We’re stuck with him now, though, unless we want Kamala to take over. We are left to ponder if Biden rushed the withdrawal out of Afghanistan because of personal grief over his son’s death. Does that grief cloud his judgment now? It looks that way. There was no reason for an arbitrary date of August 31. There were no American deaths in Afghanistan for eighteen months before yesterday.

Joe Biden demonstrates no humility, no empathy, certainly no ability to make reasoned decisions. All of that was just campaign lies from Democrats who wanted to get rid of Trump. None of this is normal. Obama’s words were right – more so than we could even imagine.

