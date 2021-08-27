https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/27/thats-astonishing-pentagon-spokesman-tells-jennifer-griffin-how-many-isis-k-prisoners-the-taliban-have-released/

The Biden White House makes a habit out of claiming that the Taliban and ISIS-K are sworn enemies, which helps give them cover on why they had the Taliban provide “security” in Kabul. However, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby’s answer to Jennifer Griffin’s question about how many ISIS-K members the Taliban have released from prison doesn’t exactly make them sound like enemies:

.@JenGriffinFNC: “How many ISIS-K prisoners were left at Bagram and believed to have been released from the prison there & why weren’t they removed before the U.S. pulled out to some place like Gitmo?” Kirby: “Well, I don’t know the exact number. Clearly, it’s in the thousands” pic.twitter.com/yUdIz0l32H — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 27, 2021

“Thousands” of terrorists are back on the street.

Watched this live, and couldn’t believe he said this. “thousands”… what an epic failure by our clearly inept leadership. What in the hell did they expect to happen!?!? https://t.co/46HWRo4c1F — Chase Raines (@chaser_615) August 27, 2021

When I think it can’t get worse and more unbelievable, it does. https://t.co/jvKvd393yR — Teresa smith (@curlygirl990) August 27, 2021

That is astonishing — Ray (@Mets_Ray) August 27, 2021

Better question, how many of these prisoners made it on to evacuation aircraft headed to the States? https://t.co/eJG8c9gaAu — Renée (@rightwingertoo) August 27, 2021

I’m failing to understand why the administration’s official position is that the Taliban is in opposition to ISIS, and yet it was the Taliban that freed the ISIS prisoners. Someone explain this to me like I’m 3. — Blake (@blake_stakes) August 27, 2021

Kirby also said they’re not ruling out the Taliban as being complicit in the bombing outside the airport yesterday:

.@JenGriffinFNC: “How can you say with such certainty and how can General McKenzie say with such certainty that the Taliban were not involved in this suicide bombing…Are you ruling out them being involved b/c you are so dependent on the Taliban right now?” pic.twitter.com/54htvpij7B — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 27, 2021

