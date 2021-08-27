https://www.theepochtimes.com/the-dark-origins-of-communism-ep-2-the-reign-of-terror_3957934.html/?utm_source=partner&utm_campaign=TheLibertyDaily
The Dark Origins of Communism Ep. 2: The Reign of Terror
The communist system first gained ground during the French Revolution and was carried on through various systems by François-Noël “Gracchus” Babeuf, who is considered the first revolutionary communist. We look into Babeuf’s “Conspiracy of Equals,” and the environment from which his beliefs emerged.
