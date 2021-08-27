https://pjmedia.com/columns/stephen-kruiser/2021/08/27/the-morning-briefing-jill-biden-should-be-arrested-for-elder-abuse-n1473086

The tragedy surrounding the loss of lives in Kabul yesterday was compounded by the fact that it was both predictable and avoidable. Anyone who was honest with themselves and others last year knew that Joe Biden wasn’t mentally or physically fit to be a cat sitter, let alone the President of the United States of America. Giving him the presidency was bound to put the U.S and the world in the express lane to catastrophe.

And here we are.

The country typically needs to hear from the president a lot in times like this. The problem with having Biden playing the role of president right now is that he is — for a variety of reasons — incapable of inspiring confidence. Obviously, the first of those reasons is that he is responsible for all of this.

The other reason is that he is just a broken shell of whatever he once was.

Biden’s address to the nation yesterday was painful and infuriating to watch. Paula covered that:

President Biden spoke to Americans on Thursday, nearly nine hours after the first attack on the Abbey Gate at the Kabul airport, after being MIA all day. “It’s been a tough day,” Biden began, adding that he’s “been engaged all day in constant contact with military commanders” in the Pentagon and Department of Defense. Biden’s affect was flat throughout the speech, except for a few moments when he read some tough-talk off the teleprompter. He stumbled badly in the first few minutes of the address to the nation, sounding more defeated and confused than resolute. He acknowledged that “the situation on the ground is still evolving,” but said the American service members who gave their lives “were heroes.” “They were part of an airlift and evacuation effort unlike anything in history.” He didn’t mention that the devastating events on the ground were caused by his failed leadership.

Biden was slurring so badly that if he were a regular citizen every cop within five miles would have been rushing to give him a field sobriety test.

He kept reciting statistics that were supposed to make us feel that the evacuation was going swimmingly. Again, everyone in this administration acts as if none of us have internet.

One of the more bizarre moments occurred when Biden stopped talking and stared down at the podium while his right arm jerked spasmodically behind the podium, as if he was fishing for a stick of gum in his pocket. It got worse from there.

Biden’s mental decline has been on display ever since he announced his candidacy for the 2020 race. The physical toll is now more obvious every day. Readers here know that I am no fan of Biden’s, but I almost began to feel sorry for him yesterday. It’s difficult to work up a lot of pity for him with all the blood he has on his hands right now though, even if he is so out of it that he’s unaware of how it got there.

This was the headline of the July 9, 2020 Morning Briefing: “Jill Biden Wants to Trash Her Husband’s Dignity to Be Edith Wilson 2.0.” Here’s an excerpt from that:

The longer the Joe Biden Obvious Decline Circus is allowed to go on, the more I’m convinced that Jill Biden is a power-hungry madwoman who so desperately wants to be in the White House that she is willing to subject her husband to what has now become bipartisan ridicule. If Joe Biden were your grandfather you would be worrying yourself into an ulcer about him and making sure that you helped him maintain as much dignity as possible.

Jill Biden and various special interests are using Joe Biden as a prop for their ambitions and the consequences for the country and the world have been nothing short of disastrous. This charade has to end sooner rather than later. Yeah, the whole administration needs to be tossed on the trash heap of history, but we have to start at the top.

Before whoever is running his brain has another idea that gets people killed.

