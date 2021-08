https://realclimatescience.com/2021/08/im-from-the-government-and-im-here-to-help-2/

Last year, the “World Health Organization” ended a million years of natural herd immunity and replaced it with vaccine herd immunity.

Governments have done everything they could to prevent natural herd immunity from occurring, but now even Science Magazine admits the obvious.

Having SARS-CoV-2 once confers much greater immunity than a vaccine—but no infection parties, please | Science | AAAS

