Pen Farthing, a former Royal Marine who started an animal shelter in Kabul, will reportedly be allowed to evacuate over one hundred pets back to the U.K. later today.

From the U.K. Ministry of Defense:

They’ll reportedly fly back on a chartered jet:

We’ll note that information coming out of Afghanistan right now could change at any moment:

Farthing blamed President Joe Biden for problems at the airport as he was trying to get the pets through security in the hours AFTER the terror attack that killed at least 13 U.S. servicemembers:

The Brits really want to blame us for this?

And in what will surely be hotly debated, they’re evacuating the pets but not the staff and their families:

According to reports, 68 staffers and the families are being left behind:

But the “efforts continue to evacuate them too”:

