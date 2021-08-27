https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/27/this-guy-for-real-covid-response-commander-warns-that-the-virus-will-find-your-family-it-will-go-through-windows/

In the past year and a half and then some we’ve seen idiotic Covid-19 regulations and mandates along with some extremely over-the-top rhetoric. But looking at all countries, almost none have been fear-mongering like Australian politicians and public officials. They’ve locked down the entire country over a relatively small number of cases, are opening “quarantine facilities” and advised against interacting in person with fellow humans.

That said, this guy from the Australian state of Victoria’s health department is the “panic porn” star of the week:

And how’s this for an Orwellian job title: The person is “Covid-19 Response Commander” Jeroen Weimar.

That’s apparently their intent.

