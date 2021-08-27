https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/27/this-guy-for-real-covid-response-commander-warns-that-the-virus-will-find-your-family-it-will-go-through-windows/

In the past year and a half and then some we’ve seen idiotic Covid-19 regulations and mandates along with some extremely over-the-top rhetoric. But looking at all countries, almost none have been fear-mongering like Australian politicians and public officials. They’ve locked down the entire country over a relatively small number of cases, are opening “quarantine facilities” and advised against interacting in person with fellow humans.

That said, this guy from the Australian state of Victoria’s health department is the “panic porn” star of the week:

C0VlD is the boogeyman… according to Australian officials it will creep in through your windows, it’s unforgiving and it’s coming for your family! My goodness…. 🤦🏼‍♀️pic.twitter.com/JJrzlGMVuI — Evelyn Rae (@_evelynrae) August 27, 2021

And how’s this for an Orwellian job title: The person is “Covid-19 Response Commander” Jeroen Weimar.

It will find you and find your families! 😂😂 this guy for real? https://t.co/1oNVLxOStg — Patrick Hachem (@PatrickHachem) August 27, 2021

The terror this kind of alarmist rubbish is instilling in children will have life long consequences. — Dr Debbie Garratt, PhD (@DebbieGarratt) August 27, 2021

That’s apparently their intent.

