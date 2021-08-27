House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy called on Democrats to reconvene the House for a briefing on the unfolding crisis in Afghanistan.

McCarthy, a California Republican, said Speaker Nancy Pelosi must cut short the August recess and return to session within the next week, ahead of a scheduled withdrawal from Afghanistan.

McCarthy made the demand after U.S. officials announced four Marines were killed and three others wounded in two explosions near the airport in Kabul on Thursday.

FOUR US MARINES KILLED AFTER BOMBS TEAR THROUGH CROWD AT KABUL AIRPORT

McCarthy said lawmakers must pass legislation introduced by Wisconsin Rep. Mike Gallagher that would require the Biden administration to leave U.S. military in the country until all Americans are evacuated.

“It is time for Congress to act quickly to save lives,” McCarthy said.

The House is not scheduled to return for votes until Sept. 20. Pelosi, a California Democrat, has not issued a public statement yet about the U.S. casualties.

The United States is preparing to withdraw forces from Afghanistan completely amid a chaotic and violent scene around the airport in Kabul. It’s not clear how many Americans remain in the country, and thousands of Afghan allies are also desperate to escape on U.S. military planes.

Two bombs exploded Thursday, causing many Afghan casualties in addition to the U.S. Marines.

Republicans have blamed Biden for the bungled withdrawal, arguing that pulling out U.S. forces allowed the Taliban to retake the country quickly, leaving U.S. personnel and Afghan allies in danger.

Republicans have condemned Biden’s decision to remove all troops by the end of the month.

McCarthy said Biden “must take decisive action to protect our troops, our citizens, and our allies without regard for an arbitrary deadline.”

In a statement Thursday, Gallagher blamed the U.S. casualties on Biden.

“This tragedy is the direct result of the failure of this incompetent withdrawal plan, and I fear the worst is still to come,” The Iraq War veteran said. “We need all hands on deck to prevent further loss of life. Congress must immediately reconvene and take control of this situation, which has spiraled out of control. A good first step would be passing my bill to ensure no Americans are left behind.”

But a spokesman for Pelosi, Drew Hammill, pushed back against McCarthy.

“Right now, American heroes are risking & giving their lives to execute an extraordinarily dangerous evacuation, & the Minority Leader wants to defund the mission & tie the Commander in Chief’s hands in the middle of the most dangerous days of the operation,” Hammill tweeted .