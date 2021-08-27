https://bigleaguepolitics.com/army-servicewoman-brags-about-enforcing-martial-law-on-u-s-citizens-obey-or-become-the-enemy-with-guns-pointed-at-you/

A woman who is a servicewoman under the name of “Bronson” released a TikTok video bragging about how the American people must submit or they will “become the enemy” in an impending “martial law” scenario.

“Understand that if active-duty military actually get deployed within the United States, that weapon is not just pointed at other people, other countries. It is pointed at you. If you do not get in your house when I tell you to, you become the enemy. Martial Law!” she said.

Her TikTok account can be found under the handle, @nuggets_n_chicken. She has posted many other videos doubling down on her comments, making it clear she pines for the day when she can enforce martial law on U.S. citizens.

The video can be seen here:

TruNews host Lauren Witzke noted in a Telegram post about the video that “if [military personnel] fight like they do against a bunch of 70 year old cave-dwellers, I think we’ll be alright.”

Witzke makes a great point. The U.S. military standards have only dropped as diversity and inclusion have become a focal point for the armed services, and the Taliban just clowned the U.S. military in humiliating fashion after a 20-year forever war for defense contractor profits.

Big League Politics has reported on how women cannot reliably pass the combat fitness test even as the standards are reduced and the institution is cheapened to accommodate them:

“Almost half of female soldiers have failed the weakened Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT) in the first half of 2020, according to data that was released on Monday.

In comparison, only seven percent of male soldiers failed the ACFT throughout the year. This is another stake through the heart of the Left’s equality lie.

The ACFT consists of six different events, and the test has been changed since last year. Women are now allowed to skip the leg tucks, which had a 41 percent fail rate. Even though the test has been weakened, 44 percent of women still failed the test in the first half of the year.

Big League Politics has reported on how the military is going woke, no longer caring so much about winning wars or keeping America safe as they do about promoting feminism and transgenderism at home and abroad…

The lie of equality is only going to continue to weaken the U.S. Armed Forces and national security. This is more proof that diversity is not our strength.“

