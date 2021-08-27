https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/tucker-carlson-the-photo-that-ended-the-1918-mask-mandate/

August 27, 2021

A single photo persuaded bureaucrats to drop face mask mandates during the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic.

Excellent hit from Tucker on 1918 Spanish Flu…

Bonus Clip — Last chance to save California



