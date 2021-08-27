https://www.oann.com/u-s-consumer-sentiment-falls-in-august-to-lowest-in-nearly-a-decade/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=u-s-consumer-sentiment-falls-in-august-to-lowest-in-nearly-a-decade



FILE PHOTO: A woman carries Nike shopping bags at the Citadel Outlet mall, as the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Commerce, California, U.S., December 3, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo/File Photo FILE PHOTO: A woman carries Nike shopping bags at the Citadel Outlet mall, as the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Commerce, California, U.S., December 3, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo/File Photo

August 27, 2021

By Evan Sully

(Reuters) – U.S. consumer sentiment declined to its lowest level in nearly a decade in August as consumers’ views of their personal financial prospects continued to worsen, a survey showed on Friday.

The University of Michigan said its consumer sentiment index fell to 70.3 in August – the lowest since December 2011 – from July’s final reading of 81.2. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a reading of 70.7.

August’s final reading was little changed from the preliminary reading of 70.2 earlier this month.

(Reporting by Evan Sully)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

