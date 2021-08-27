https://www.dailywire.com/news/ufcs-tim-kennedy-saving-lives-in-afghanistan-responds-to-critics

On Thursday, former UFC fighter Tim Kennedy, a Ranger who was assigned to the 7th Special Forces Group, where he served as a sniper, sniper instructor, and the principal combatives instructor for C Company, 3rd Battalion, 7th Special Forces Group, responded to those critical of his efforts to rescue people in Afghanistan.

Kennedy began his Twitter thread by acknowledging that his critics had the right to say whatever they wanted: “I appreciate that some people are upset with my presence in Afghanistan. I have no desire to lash out. I assume they are trying to accomplish their missions the same way I am trying to accomplish mine, and I love them for it.”

Then he offered his explanation and gave credit to his team leader:

A few things, though: 1) I was not running around on my own. The Army doesn’t care that I have a lot of followers. It’s their battle space. The group I was attached to as a volunteer was listed in the command center as a supporting element. We were part of the team. Were that not the case, I would not have been allowed to run around outside the wire. 2) People have referred to it as “Tim Kennedy’s Team.” That’s false and does a disservice to the talented Team Leader a JPRA (joint personnel recovery agent) who has 10 years more experience than I do, as well as my incredible teammates. All of whom were extraordinarily talented. I have been in SF for 17 years and I didn’t deserve to be with them. I was proud to be a part of it. I’m proud of our work. 3) We did not bring in “buses of unverified Afghans.”

Kennedy went into more details of the operation:

We had multiple target sets coming from DC, as well as cultivated in our JOC. 300/500 we brought through the gate were orphans. Another 100 were Nazarene. The remainder were high value individuals assigned to us from higher echelon units, and family members of crews that were flying our chartered planes all week. 4) A few guys posted that they were unable to get their own personnel through the gate as a result of our buses. I’m very sorry about that. If the roles were reversed, I would be furious at me too.

He concluded, “All I can say is that I was executing my assigned mission in order to save as many people as possible. When you’re a good person, and you’re motivated to help, passion runs high. They wouldn’t be as good as they are if they didn’t care.”

