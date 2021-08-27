https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/lincolnbrown/2021/08/27/unfit-for-leadership-gop-congressmen-call-for-blinkens-impeachment-n1473475

Two GOP members of Congress have introduced an article of impeachment against Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Rep. Andy Harris of Maryland and Rep. Ralph Norman of South Carolina accuse Blinken of “high crimes and misdemeanors, stating that Blinken’s handling of the situation in Afghanistan was a major contributor to the attacks Thursday in Kabul.

The resolution is largely a timeline that enumerates Blinken’s role in the chain of events leading up to the nightmare that is currently unfolding, starting with Article 1:

“Antony John Blinken, in his conduct while Secretary of State, engaged in a pattern of conduct that is incompatible with his duties as an Officer of the United States, as follows:

“Secretary Blinken took an oath to defend and secure our country and uphold the Constitution when he was sworn in as Secretary of State on January 26, 2021. Article II of the United States Constitution tasks the Executive branch with ensuring the laws passed by Congress and signed into law by the President are faithfully executed. Secretary Blinken has failed to faithfully uphold his oath and has instead presided over a reckless abandonment of our nation’s interests, security, and values in his role in the withdrawal of American forces and diplomatic 8 assets from Afghanistan.”

A press release from Harris’s office states: “The Biden Administration’s handling of Afghanistan has been an unmitigated catastrophe. This preventable tragedy rests solely on the shoulders of President Biden and his Administration, and in particular the Secretary of State. We are the most powerful nation on the planet, and we must make clear to the Taliban that we will stay to get our people out as long as that takes. Secretary Blinken’s complete and utter failure of managing this avoidable catastrophe makes him unfit for leadership, and I hope my colleagues will join me in pushing for his removal.”

The release included the following statement from Norman: “The recent events in Afghanistan were entirely preventable. The actions undertaken by this administration, but more specifically Secretary Blinken, were irresponsible and have placed countless American lives in harm’s way, resulting in the deadliest attack on American soldiers in the last decade.

“Under the Constitution of the United States of America, the Secretary of State is tasked with informing Congress and American citizens on the conduct of U.S. foreign relations. In Afghanistan he failed to do so, leaving American citizens exposed in city under the control of the Taliban. Secretary Blinken is also responsible for the safety of American citizens abroad and, in the case of danger, the safe and efficient evacuation of those Americans – which he has not done thus far.

“There are hundreds of question [sic] that need answers about this disastrous outcome from previous leaders, President Biden, and his entire administration. One lost life is one too many. Secretary Blinken played a vital role in this foreign policy failure and his dereliction of duty deserves nothing less than impeachment.”

