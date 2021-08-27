https://www.outkick.com/vaccinated-ryan-tannehill-placed-on-covid-reserve-list/

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who got vaccinated in July because of the NFL’s unending pressure to get the COVID shots, has been placed on the NFL’s COVID reserve list and will now miss five to 10 days.

Adam Schefter reports that the Titans now have three players and two coaches dealing with COVID.

“The NFL has kind of made it clear what they want to happen. If you don’t fall in line, they’re gonna to make your life miserable with all the protocols,” Tannehill said in July. “I wouldn’t have gotten the vaccine, without the protocols that they’re enforcing on us,” he added. “I think it’s a personal decision for everyone, everyone has to make the best decision for them and their families. That’s kind of our mindset in this building. But they’re trying to force your hand and they ultimately have forced a lot of hands by the protocols.”

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who is double vaccinated, tested positive for covid and is now out a substantial number of days. The NFL covid policy was predicated on breakthrough cases not existing after vaccination. It’s broken. Huge mess for the season coming. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 26, 2021

“It is what it is,” Tannehill continued. “I love this game, I love this team. I want to be able to compete and do the things I think are important to build chemistry and win football games. Ultimately that forced my hand into getting the vaccine.”

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports that vaccinated players who test positive can return to team facilities with TWO NEGATIVE tests 24 hours apart. Pelissero adds that everyone in the Titans facility, no matter their vaccination status, has been going through testing over the last few days.

Titans are placing QB Ryan Tannehill on the Reserve/COVID 19 list, per source. He now will miss anywhere from 5-10 days, depending on his status. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 26, 2021

