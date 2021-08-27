https://www.dailywire.com/news/vice-media-says-so-many-marines-are-neo-nazis-on-day-12-killed-meghan-mccain-go-f-yourselves

The same day at least 12 U.S. service members were killed in terror attacks in Afghanistan, Vice media ran a story titled, “Why Are So Many Marines Neo-Nazis?”

Meghan McCain, daughter of the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), reacted to the story on Twitter, bluntly posting, “Go f*** yourselves.” The tweet from Vice, which hosted the article, has since been deleted.

The Vice article, published at 9:15 a.m., complained about U.S. Maries supposed ties to “far right” politics and “neo-Nazism.”

“While many vets are being outed as far-right extremists, one branch keeps popping up when it comes to neo-Nazis: the United States Marine Corps,” Vice claimed.

“The Corps reported to NPR in April that it had, in ​​the past three years alone, found 16 cases of extremism within its ranks,” Vice said. According to the NPR report, the 16 “ties” to “extremism” were linked “mostly” to “postings on social media.”

“Though these numbers account for only a tiny fraction of those Marines who enlist and serve,” Vice admitted, before adding, “the problem is worth noting, especially given the USMC’s past.”

The piece then said “at least seven former Marines have openly avowed or been identified with neo-Nazism or the extreme right, with some allegedly involved in planned terrorist acts.” The “extreme right” is not defined.

McCain, who has openly criticized former President Donald Trump and has often said kind words about President Joe Biden, has not shied away from slamming Biden over the debacle in Afghanistan. As highlighted by The Daily Wire, McCain posted the following message to Instagram last week concerning her views on the withdrawal and Biden:

“I have been physically ill, more depressed than I have been since the beginning stages of the pandemic and filled nothing short of pure rage and anger since the calamity of a ‘pull out’ which will be seen as one of the greatest foreign policy catastrophes of my lifetime,” McCain wrote on Instagram. “I am furious our President was so incompetent not to see what every expert on the planet could have seen coming. I am furious for my friends and family who have been fighting in these wars since I was 16 (many who have lost limbs, had their life terrorized by PTSD from their experiences in war and deployments, or worse).” “I am furious seeing our allies and innocent Afghan citizens who trusted us are being left to be slaughtered or so desperate to escape the pure evil the Taliban will bring in that they are falling out of f***king planes,” she continued. “This is not who America is; this is not the values this country was founded in. Our veterans deserve better; the innocent Afghan people and our allies and translators who have stood by us for the past 20 years deserve better. The shame, dishonor and embarrassment the Biden administration has brought to our country will take generations to undo. Not to mention our standing in the world and the cruel reality that the likelihood of another significant domestic terror attack has now risen to the highest levels since 9/11 and will usher in ISIS 3.0. — I could say so much more (and have been raging on Twitter), but please reach out to your veteran friends and their families — everyone I know is struggling. May God have mercy for what we have done to these people abandoning them.” “Biden is unfit to lead and I am nothing short of disgusted he and his staff can’t seem to be bothered to leave their vacation during an international crisis of our own creation,” she concluded. “There should be an emergency congressional hearing before more innocent lives are lost. My heart is broken, this tragedy will absolutely haunt our country. Also — every single Afghan refugee fleeing must be granted a safe haven in America!”

