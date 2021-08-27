https://noqreport.com/2021/08/27/what-happened-afghan-commander-says-army-lost-its-will-to-fight-after-us-betrayal/

What happened to the Army in Afghanistan?

A question many Americans were asking after Afghanistan was taken over by the Taliban without substantial military resistance.

President Biden quickly blamed the Afghanistan Army for giving up and not fighting for their nation. “American troops cannot and should not be fighting in a war and dying in a war that Afghan forces are not willing to fight for themselves.”

In response, Afghan National Army General Sadat said Wednesday that the reason his troops couldn’t fight any longer against the Taliban was largely because they felt abandoned by the U.S. and President Joe Biden.

“I am a three-star general in the Afghan Army. For 11 months, as commander of 215 Maiwand Corps, I led 15,000 men in combat operations against the Taliban in southwestern Afghanistan. I’ve lost hundreds of officers and soldiers. That’s why, as exhausted and frustrated as I am, I wanted to offer a practical perspective and defend the honor of the Afghan Army.”

He continued, “I am exhausted. I am frustrated. And I am angry.” “It’s true that the Afghan Army lost its will to fight. But that’s because of the growing sense of abandonment by our American partners and the disrespect and disloyalty […]