The White House on Friday braced Americans for more terrorist attacks in Afghanistan, a day after twin suicide bombers killed 13 U.S. troops in Kabul.

After Biden’s meeting with his national security team, a White House official told reporters that they warned of a future terrorist attack.

“They advised the President and Vice President that another terror attack in Kabul is likely, but that they are taking maximum force protection measures at the Kabul Airport,” a readout from a White House official read.

President Joe Biden has tried to warn Americans of the dangers surrounding the mission to evacuate Americans out of Afghanistan, without acknowledging his failure to prepare for the mission.

“We have a long way to go. And a lot could still go wrong,” Biden said on Sunday before the suicide bombers targeted American troops on Thursday

Advisers also told Biden they were working on plans to strike ISIS-K targets in Afghanistan.

“The next few days of this mission will be the most dangerous period to date,” the official noted.

The White House tried to cover Biden’s responsibility for any future attack, telling reporters that the president had approved all of the authorities they needed to conduct their operations.

