In any sane and patriotic American administration, the generals who enforced diversity and wokeness upon the U.S. military all summer instead of planning the details of a safe and orderly withdrawal from Afghanistan would have already been fired and be facing trials for dereliction of duty and worse. But this is the Biden administration, and that means that Milley and company will probably just have to find space on their already crowded uniforms for a few more ribbons and medals.

On Friday, Al Jazeera English correspondent Kimberly Halkett asked White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki: “Does [the president] believe he was given bad advice? And will he ask for any resignations of his generals given the high cost of American and Afghan lives?”

Psaki’s response was unequivocal: “No to both of those questions. I think that what the president looks at the events of yesterday as is a tragedy and one that was felt viscerally by the leaders of the military as well. Losing members of your men and women working for you from the service branches is devastating. It is a reflection on all of them and the people on the ground that they are continuing to implement this mission even under difficult and risky circumstances.”

So the White House is now on record: Old Joe Biden was not given bad advice. It was a terrific idea for the U.S. to abandon Bagram Air Base in the dark of night, without informing our Afghan allies. This made the commercial airport in Kabul the only option for getting Americans out of the country and set the stage for the bombings Thursday. Also setting the stage was the fact that Biden’s handlers decided to heed another bit of good advice, and didn’t prioritize getting Americans out, preferring instead to bring 30,000 Afghans to the U.S., vetted only by woke officials who fervently believe that Islam is a religion of peace that has nothing whatsoever to do with terrorism. Terrific idea! Most of them will likely vote Democratic, and that’s what matters, right? The advice was all good!

And so no generals will be held responsible for the wrongheadedness and mismanagement that led to the murder of thirteen Americans on Thursday. Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, will not be asked to resign even though he admitted that he saw none of this coming, saying on August 18: “There was nothing that I or anyone else saw that indicated a collapse of this army and this government in 11 days.”

Why didn’t Milley or anyone else see the Taliban takeover in the offing? One key reason is because they were too busy fashioning a woke straitjacket for U.S. service members. “I want to understand white rage. And I’m white,” Milley told the House Armed Services Committee in June, defending the use of critical race theory in the military.

The result of this indoctrination was predictable. As Daniel Greenfield has noted, in July, U.S. Navy Lieutenant Commander David Eisenbeck wrote at the U.S. Naval Institute website: “I am a leader in the U.S. Navy, and I am unconsciously biased—that is, I subconsciously harbor bias as a result of my societal upbringing and collective life experiences. I do not think or feel I am biased against those who are unlike me, and I am not aware of any actions I have done or words I have written or said that could have been perceived as biased. But this does not remove the fact that I am a member of the dominant group in a society suffering from institutionalized and historically ingrained bias.”

So this summer we had military leaders indulging in racist propaganda and scapegoating, and engaging in Maoist self-incrimination, all while they could have been studying what was happening in Afghanistan and formulating strategies for a withdrawal that wouldn’t turn into a rout and a propaganda victory for the forces of the global jihad.

But no one will be held responsible, which means that none of the obvious lessons will be learned. The military will not stop being crippled by wokeness. The generals responsible will keep on forcing critical race theory on the troops and working to make them become reliable Leftists, not a reliable fighting force. Psaki’s answer to Halkett indicated that Biden’s handlers are determined to stay the course. They’re not going to reexamine their utopianism, their internationalism, their socialism, or their contempt for ordinary Americans. All of it will remain in place, and will lead to further disasters down the road. The Kabul bombings were just the beginning.

