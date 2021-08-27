https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/robert-spencer/2021/08/27/with-13-americans-dead-in-kabul-bidens-handlers-looking-for-ways-to-keep-sending-aid-to-afghanistan-n1473518

On Thursday afternoon, after thirteen American service members had been killed in jihad bombings in Kabul, Reuters published a story with a headline that was far more staggering and dramatic than was likely intended: “U.S. wants aid to Afghanistan to continue despite sanctions on Taliban.” Yes, as Kabul has fallen to Afghanistan and thousands of Americans have been stranded, one of the chief concerns in Washington has been, How can we keep sending money to the Taliban? You’re not really surprised, are you? After all, this is the Biden administration.

Reuters reported that “the United States is taking steps to allow humanitarian work to continue in Afghanistan despite U.S. sanctions on the Taliban, which seized power 11 days ago. A U.S. Treasury Department official said President Joe Biden’s administration has contacted humanitarian partners in Afghanistan in recent days about their continued ability to provide aid.” Of course it has. It seems as if in the case of Afghanistan, as in so very many other contexts, Biden’s handlers’ principal concern seems to be figuring out ways to squander more American taxpayer money on useless boondoggles.

That is, “humanitarian aid.” The Treasury official explained: “We are taking steps to allow for humanitarian aid to continue in a way that benefits the Afghan people.” Who could object to that? After all, the Afghan people will be suffering even more with the Taliban in charge, right? What better use could there possibly be for American taxpayer money?

Well, plenty, starting with the idea of lowering tax rates to just levels and allowing Americans to keep more of the money they work to earn and to spend it at their own discretion. And then there’s the problem of the fact that any aid that goes to Afghanistan now will fall into the hands of the Taliban, and the Taliban have priorities that are quite distinct from the Biden administration’s limp and watery post-modern Leftist nanny-statism. Money that goes to the Taliban now will almost certainly go to finance its implementation of Sharia at home and aid of jihad abroad in line with what one Taliban commander told CNN: “It’s our belief that one day, mujahedin will have victory, and Islamic law will come not to just Afghanistan, but all over the world. We are not in a hurry. We believe it will come one day. Jihad will not end until the last day.”

Someone is going to have to pay for that. If Biden’s handlers get their way, you and I will be footing the bill.

Now maybe I’m just assuming the worst here. After all, there are safeguards in place against that sort of misuse of “humanitarian aid.” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric “said on Thursday that all countries must ensure that any sanctions or counterterrorism measures comply with international humanitarian and rights law, and do not impede the impartial humanitarian activities.”

See? Problem solved. The UN is going to make sure that the Taliban stays in line, and we all know how effective the UN is at that, right? Besides, the Taliban has promised to be good: “The Taliban have said they will respect human rights and will not allow terrorists to operate from the country. The group has also encouraged aid organizations to continue their work, saying aid was welcome as long as it was not used as a means of political influence over Afghanistan.”

It’s a peculiar world indeed where the recipient of the aid is the one dictating the conditions, but that is just how weak and pusillanimous the United States under Old Joe Biden has become. Americans are still facing the threat of being held hostage or killed outright in Afghanistan, and the spectacle of Biden’s handlers, in the wake of the carnage in Kabul, trying to figure out how to get past sanctions on the Taliban and get American money to the group is a breathtaking example of the Biden regime’s perfidy, short-sightedness, and absolute lack of concern for Americans.

The United States of America in the administration of Biden’s handlers is the piggy bank and punching bag for the world, always ready to supply some cash without any strings attached whatsoever, even to those who abuse its generosity and work directly and openly against its interests. This is not a situation that can be sustained for long, and it won’t be, but unless there is a serious change in the administration’s foreign policy approach, it’s going to get worse before it gets better.

