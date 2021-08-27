https://pjmedia.com/vodkapundit/2021/08/27/woke-army-sergeant-to-american-civilians-that-weapon-is-pointed-at-you-n1473297

Woke Army Sergeant Cindy Bronson has a message for her fellow Americans in case martial law is declared: “Understand that if active duty military actually get deployed within the United States, that weapon is not just going to be pointed at other people, other countries, it’s pointed at you.”

Bronson was even daring and/or stupid enough to post her violent feelz on TikTok, the CCP-approved spyware masquerading as a social media app.

Veteran and 2022 congressional candidate Travis Wines was not impressed:

Woke soldier says she’ll shoot Americans who disobey her if martial law is declared. She must not realize how many of us veterans have the same training and won’t be on her side pic.twitter.com/iAhCEPrRKv — Travis (@TWines4congress) August 27, 2021

“If you do not get in your house when I tell you to,” Bronson warned, “you become the enemy. Martial law. You know, when your rights get curtailed?”

To be fair, Bronson was replying to someone else’s asinine demand for a military coup against Presidentish Joe Biden, but when an active-duty Army sergeant appears in uniform to remind civilians that might makes right, it’s understandable that we civilians might get a little jumpy about it.

Anyway, I’m pretty sure all that stuff is way above Bronson’s pay grade.

Australia’s XYZ news site notes that on Twitter, “Bronson claims she was only describing the insurrection act.” However, “The glee and joy with which she described the idea of using the US military to oppress her enemies suggests otherwise.”

Indeed.

Ever notice how wokeness is usually just an excuse to boss people around? For some, that includes doing it with the working end of an M4A1.

A properly commanded military would be drumming Bronson out right about now. Instead, the Pentagon’s Master of Disaster — that’s Gen. Mark Milley in case you couldn’t guess — is too busy losing control of our Afghanistan evacuation and indulging in a services-wide snipe hunt for “white supremacists” in the military.

Earlier this month retired special forces vet and executive director of the Association of the United States Navy, Jason Beardsley, wrote for the Daily Signal:

“In a firefight,” Beardsley says, “the one question that never occurred to me was, ‘Do I have enough black guys on the guns down behind me?’ Or, ‘Do I have enough Puerto Ricans on this side?’ Nobody cares. We want talented service members who honor the flag and respect the heritage of this country.”

In an editorial from June, Beardsley warned that “Wokeness is well on its way to poisoning our military” and that current policies put “morale and discipline of the command may also be at risk.”

Meanwhile, Gen. Milley says that it’s “offensive” to think that the military is too “woke.”

“I want to understand white rage, and I’m white,” he said.

Without a purge of the top ranks, it’s easy to see the military attracting fewer genuine patriots of all colors, and more woke activists like Cindy Bronson, the woke Army Sergeant, with violence in their hearts.

