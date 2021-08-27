https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/27/woman-goes-viral-for-tweeting-her-friends-alleged-and-bonkers-reaction-to-the-astrazeneca-vaccine/

Twitter user @JacquiDeevoy1 from London is going viral right now after tweeting her friend’s alleged — and we do mean alleged because this is bonkers — reaction after receiving The AstraZeneca vaccine.

Have a read. . .

How bad could the vaccine really be if he was able to masturbate after all that?

This is literally what she says he did, too:

We do admire his “dedication” though:

Others are questioning the projectile vomiting of “pints of black blood”:

Yeah, the math doesn’t really work here:

And we eagerly await the fact-checks:

Screenshot for posterity:

