NEW: Pentagon says 117,000, mostly Afghans, evacuated. 5,400 are Americans.

Ted Cruz sounds the alarm…

Touring the Dona Ana camp at Fort Bliss this morning, where Biden admin plans to house 10,000 Afghan refugees.

We should rescue Afghans who’ve assisted the US military, but they should go to a neutral & safe third country.

They should NOT come to US w/o a FULL security vetting.

— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 27, 2021