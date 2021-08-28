https://nypost.com/2021/08/28/man-walking-on-tracks-fatally-struck-by-nyc-subway-cops/

A man walking on the subway tracks was hit and killed by a Brooklyn train, police said.

The man was walking on the roadbed at the Seventh Avenue subway station — located at 7th and Flatbush Avenue — when he was struck by a northbound Q train around midnight Friday, according to police.

It wasn’t immediately clear why the unidentified man was on the tracks, cops said.

Police on the scene of the fatal subway collision. Robert Mecea for NY Post

The subway motorman is taken to an ambulance at 7th Ave. and Flatbush Ave. in Brooklyn where a person was struck by a train on Aug. 28, 2021. Robert Mecea for NY Post

He was declared dead on the scene by first responders, police said. “There was no apparent criminality,” an NYPD spokesman said on Saturday.

