https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/5000-to-be-infected-with-delta-variant-on-purpose/
About The Author
Related Posts
Gutfeld — Massive bloodbath coming in midterms…
July 14, 2021
DeSantis one-liner…
August 25, 2021
Booed mercilessly on stage…
August 9, 2021
The sauciest slide I have ever seen…
August 14, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy