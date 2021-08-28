https://noqreport.com/2021/08/28/a-20-year-old-marine-whose-wife-is-expecting-a-baby-was-among-the-u-s-troops-killed-in-kabul-terror-attack/

Details are emerging about U.S. service members who lost their lives during a heinous terror attack Thursday in Kabul, Afghanistan.

One of the victims was 20-year-old Marine Rylee McCollum whose wife is expecting to give birth in three weeks, his sister Cheyenne McCollum said, according to the Associated Press .

“He was so excited to be a dad, and he was going to be a great dad,” McCollum said, according to the outlet. “We want to make sure that people know that these are the kids that are sacrificing themselves, and he’s got a family who loves him and a wife who loves him and a baby that he’ll never get to meet,” she said. Another one of the American troops who died was 20-year-old Marine Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz.

“This was something he always wanted to do and I never seen a young man train as hard as he did to be the best soldier he could be,” the man’s father Mark Schmitz said, according to KMOX . “His life meant so much more. I’m so incredibly devastated that I won’t be able to see the man that he was very quickly growing into becoming.”

Rylee McCollum and Jared Schmitz were two […]