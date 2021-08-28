https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/28/afp-us-believes-another-attack-on-the-kabul-airport-is-highly-likely-in-the-next-24-to-36-hours/

The United States struck back at ISIS-K with an airstrike Friday that is said to have killed two “high-profile” planners of the suicide bombing whose names they won’t be releasing at the moment.

Now AFP is reporting that the U.S. believes that a new attack on Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul is “highly likely” within the next 24 to 36 hours.

#BREAKING US believes new attack on Kabul airport ‘highly likely’ in 24-36 hours: Biden pic.twitter.com/Ru9fLHkO2p — AFP News Agency (@AFP) August 28, 2021

#UPDATE US military commanders believe another terror attack like the deadly suicide bombing at Kabul airport is “highly likely in the next 24-36 hours,” President Joe Biden warned Saturday. pic.twitter.com/CMSKTtHzNG — AFP News Agency (@AFP) August 28, 2021

#UPDATE The US took aim at the Islamic State group in Afghanistan on Saturday, killing two high-level targets over the devastating suicide bombing at Kabul airport, as President Joe Biden warned another attack on the frantic airlift was “highly likely”.https://t.co/30S6T9bKdY — AFP News Agency (@AFP) August 28, 2021

Biden says he alerted military commanders “to take every possible measure to prioritize force protection” after a briefing from his national security team.

Probably an evergreen statement at this point — Jester (@quaintjester) August 28, 2021

Well, just sit and wait then? — ⚓ Gijs Jongeneel (@LakeBenmore) August 28, 2021

Why dont they stop it? — Shams Yousafzai (@ShamsYousafzai1) August 28, 2021

We should really think about doing something to prevent this. — MJ (@MathieuPreston) August 28, 2021

What sort of running commentary is this from the US administration. The job is to neutralize the coming attack or just wait for such barbaric acts to happen. Cannot understand the psyche of the Biden administration.🤔😨 — Pankaj Agarwal (@pkjagarwal1976) August 28, 2021

I’m guessing they have a doozy and planned for the 20th anniversary of 9/11 — Irish John HSS (@IrishJohn831) August 28, 2021

What are we doing about it? — Christine The Queen 👑 (@DePernaProperty) August 28, 2021

Great! Who will the guys in charge of our military pick to be sacrificed on this next pending attack. Prayers for our troops. God help them because I think they’re on their own. — Laurie (@Laurie81635278) August 28, 2021

Sure Biden’s new best buddies the Taliban can prevent this. — Lame planet (@teasoil) August 28, 2021

Nothing we can do. Hope the Taliban helps. 🙄 — Cocoa is a dog (@Cocoaisadog) August 28, 2021

If he hadn’t abandoned Bagram AF Base, we’d have other options for getting our people & allies out — Big_A (@asomer) August 28, 2021

Maybe you should have got American civilians out BEFORE having the military leave? You know, to protect them? I’m no military strategist but come on…this is basic common sense. Stranded people are helpless now. — gosuprime (@gosuprime25) August 28, 2021

We can just pray that it doesn’t happen.

Pentagon spox says names of 2 ‘high profile’ ISIS-K planners killed in airstrike won’t be released https://t.co/dsypwwdtXO — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 28, 2021

