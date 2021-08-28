https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/28/afp-us-believes-another-attack-on-the-kabul-airport-is-highly-likely-in-the-next-24-to-36-hours/

The United States struck back at ISIS-K with an airstrike Friday that is said to have killed two “high-profile” planners of the suicide bombing whose names they won’t be releasing at the moment.

Now AFP is reporting that the U.S. believes that a new attack on Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul is “highly likely” within the next 24 to 36 hours.

Biden says he alerted military commanders “to take every possible measure to prioritize force protection” after a briefing from his national security team.

We can just pray that it doesn’t happen.

