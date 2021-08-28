https://noqreport.com/2021/08/28/andy-richter-accidentally-makes-argument-against-eviction-moratorium-gets-schooled-big-time/

CASEY RODGERS It’s a funny thing that liberals often don’t understand the consequences of the positions they hold. Not even when those consequences come up and smack them right in the face.

Case in point — Andy Richter, known for being the sidekick on Conan O’Brien’s show. My son is looking for a studio apartment around USC, and one that he applied for a couple days ago told us that the owner wanted 6 months rent up front (after he and I both paid app fees). No wonder people fucking hate landlords and the management companies that facilitate them — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) August 27, 2021 Does he even understand why this might be? He clearly doesn’t. Why might a landlord want to have six months up front when Biden and the CDC can unconstitutionally declare an eviction moratorium so people who don’t pay rent can’t get evicted? Gee, I don’t know why. But clearly Richter didn’t understand it and just wanted to lay it at the feet of the mean greedy landlords that the government has stripped of their property rights. He doesn’t get that failed liberal ideas have harmful consequences that are now hitting him. But while he […]