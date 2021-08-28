http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/oMqdzx8pb7U/

At least ten people were shot Friday and eight were shot Thursday in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported that there were one fatality among the shooting victims on Friday. That fatality occurred just before midnight Friday, when a man “driving in the 900 block of West 59th Street” was shot to death by the occupant of vehicle that pulled up alongside him.

The deceased driver was 27-years-old.

The Sun-Times noted that at least eight people were shot Thursday, but none of the shootings were fatal. Two of the wounded victims were teenagers, ages 14 and 17.

The 14-year-old was sitting in his home when he was struck by a stray bullet from outside. The 17-year-old was “walking in the 6900 block of South Jeffery Boulevard” around 5 a.m. when he was shot in the leg.

Breitbart News pointed out that at least 44 people were shot last weekend in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago, seven of them fatally.

Moreover, Breitbart explained that there had been at least 158 expressway/roadway shootings in Chicago this year alone, as of August 23, 2021.

HeyJackass.com observed that 364 people have been shot and wounded in Chicago during August 2021 and 78 people have been shot and killed.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News

