(Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch announced today that it received 36 pages of records communications from the Secret Service that show the Bidens’ dog Major was responsible for numerous biting incidents of Secret Service personnel. One email notes that “at the current rate an Agent or Officer has been bitten every day this week (3/1-3/8) causing damage to attire or bruising/punctures to the skin.” The documents show that agents were advised to protect their “hands/fingers” by placing their hands “in their pockets.” Photos of the dog bite injuries were redacted (blacked out) by the agency.

The documents were produced this week in response to a Judicial Watch Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit for records of communications between USSS officials responsible for protection at the White House regarding the Biden family dogs, named Champ and Major (Judicial Watch v. U.S. Department of Homeland Security (No. 1:21-cv-01194)).

On March 8, 2021, a Secret Service official emails redacted Secret Service officials:

Attached are a couple of photos from the dog bites SA [redacted] has received the [sic] in the last week from the First Family’s pet (Major). On 3.1.21, SA [redacted] was bit by Major on [redacted] at the Lake House in Wilmington, DE. That bite caused some bruising as seen in the picture dated 3.1.21. On 3.8.21, SA [redacted] was bit by Major on [redacted] at the White House. That bite caused bruising and puncture to the skin as seen in the picture dated 3.8.21. At the current rate an Agent or Officer has been bitten every day this week (3/1-3/8) causing damage to attire or bruising/punctures to the skin.

An assistant special agent in charge forwards the message and images to Secret Service official David Cho, reporting, “Sirs, We had another dog bite incident this morning. This was the 2nd time SA [redacted] was bitten.”

On March 1, 2021, a Protective Division agent notes, “This weekend in Wilmington, there were 3 minor incidents where Major nipped/ brushed up and nudged Shift SAs. Panicking or running with only embolden animals so stand your ground and protect your hands/fingers by placing them in your pockets or behind your back.”

The newly released documents show that the dogs first arrived on January 24, 2021. An email sent by a Joint Operations Center supervisor reports that:

[T]he First Families 2 dogs have arrived on the complex. Please call them out when the [sic] enter and exit the residence. Be sure and know their locations prior to opening your gates on the grounds.

IMPACT ON COMPLEX: No impact to normal White House operations.

The next day a Secret Service official wrote about the dogs, “They just went out on the lawn for 5 mins, didn’t really walk around. Sadly, Champ didn’t make it out of the Dip Room [Diplomatic Reception Room] before dropping code. So [redacted] ended up doing a little cleanup prior to taking the elevator back.”

That same day, an agent relays their notes from a Secret Service supervisor’s meeting, writing: “Major (family pet) is not always predictable. Be careful, especially if you have to make entry during an [redacted] situation.”

Two days later, on March 3, 2021, an agent details to Cho that: “Major went after the officer at [redacted]. Dr took a look. Redness on left hand. Officer back at [redacted].”

Cho asks: “Who was minding the pets? Protected or Residence/usher staff?” An agent responds: “Protectee. Usher was there as well.”

On March 5, 2021, a series of emails was sent about Major attacking a White House pass holder. The Presidential Protective Division reported, “For your awareness. WHMU [White House Medical Unit] responded to the South Portico a short time ago on a UDW [Uniformed Division White House] report of a pass holder with a dog bite. The pass holder is [redacted] of the Residence Staff. He is currently being treated in the Doctor’s office.

Agent David Cho, head of the Presidential Protective Division detail, asked, “Was it Major?” The other agent wrote, “Doesn’t sound like it. Attempting to ascertain severity of injury. Pass holder walked out of [redacted] and dog made b-line to hm. Got his arm twice. A group was standing there at time.”

An agent then responded, “Minor. Did break the skin.” quickly adding, “Sorry. Meant it was Major, the name of the younger German Shepard. He’s been an issue lately.” An agent adds: “Dog: Major. Injury: Minor.” To which David Cho replied, “Ha! Thank you.”

On March 6, 2021, Major attempted to bite again. An agent wrote:

Major attempted to bite SA [redacted] this evening. He didn’t make contact with agent’s skin, but did bite a hole through his overcoat. This marks the third day in a row someone has been bitten by Major (Thursday USSS SA & Friday Pass Holder).

I just wanted you to have visibility. I think it’s definitely worth bringing up during Monday’s meeting with staff.”

David Cho replied, “Copy. We passed to usher Office. FLD also passed to [redacted]. Will present to [redacted] on Monday. RTC K9 trainer [redacted] is very good at training canines. He did it for Obama, etc. we have extended that piece and will pursue again.”

An agent wrote on March 8, 2021, “The dogs are being transported to Delaware and will stay there for an undetermined time. The family will use a trainer they have used previously.”

Later that same day, David Cho emailed colleagues, writing, “Apparently CNN will be running a story on how a family pet bit two agents, and have now been sent to Delaware. Of course the situation is sensitive, and unsure how the information originated. Just wanted to send to you for awareness.”

Kimberly Cheatle, the assistant director of Protective Operations, responded, “this is ridiculous.”

On March 9, 2021, the White House confirmed that President Biden’s dog Major, “did in fact bite someone at the White House, causing a “minor injury.” Press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed said that the dogs, “are still getting acclimated and accustomed to their new surroundings and new people.”

On March 30, 2021, the White House reported that, “President Biden’s dog Major on Monday afternoon bit another employee, who then required medical attention.” The encounter reportedly took place on the White House South Lawn Monday, March 29. The Bidens reportedly decided to send the dogs home to Delaware because of these incidents.

Major returned to the White House in April 2021. Champ died in June 2021.

“We’re sure Major is a good dog but these records show he was involved in many more biting incidents than the Biden White House has publicly acknowledged,” stated Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton. “It is disturbing to see a White House cover-up of numerous injuries to Secret Service and White House personnel by the Bidens’ family pet.”

