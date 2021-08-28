https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/biden-report-goes-soft-on-wuhan-lab/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

DAILY WIRE

Biden administration released a long-awaited report on Friday afternoon about the origins of SARS-CoV-2. The report gave no definitive answers, was relatively soft on China, and effectively stated that the origins of the coronavirus will never be known without China’s cooperation.

The unclassified version of the report, which was just a little over one page long, said that the outbreak happened no later than November 2019 and that it initially started with “small-scale exposure” in Wuhan, China. The report, which was released by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, claimed that the agencies reached “broad agreement on several other key issues,” including that the coronavirus was “not developed as a biological weapon,” even though the lab was reportedly working on classified research for the Chinese military.

Here’s the entire one page report…