Already under fire for a messy Afghan exit plan, President Joe Biden on Sunday endured fresh criticism for apparently checking his watch while greeting the bodies of fallen soldiers at Dover Air Force Base.

Footage showed the president glancing down at the watch on his left wrist midway through the ceremony, shortly after placing his hand over his heart to salute the caskets of soldiers who died in the bombing in Kabul last week.

Conservatives immediately lit up social media with criticism.

“Many of us remember Pres Bush 41 checking his watch during a debate and how awful it looked (even though we all felt same way about that debate.) But this is shocking and will be remembered,” former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee tweeted.

“Let’s see, it’s past my bedtime. What am I doing here? #Afghanistan,” conservative filmmaker and author Dinesh D’Souza wrote on Gettr.

Longtime Fox Business anchor Lou Dobbs tweeted this: “Our leaders are mindless and weak, tempting our enemies, this is among the saddest periods in US history: Joe Biden Checks Watch During The Dignified Transfer Of 13 American Heroes Killed By His Incompetence.”

