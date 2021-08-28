https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/biden-warns-new-attack-on-kabul-airport-highly-likely-within-next-24-hours/
Statement from the White House…
New attack on Kabul airport ‘highly likely’ within next 24 hours.
There are still 3,500 U.S. troops at the Kabul Airport…
In a new statement, President Biden says last night’s strike on ISIS-K members “was not the last.” Following a briefing with his national security team, he says the evacuation in Kabul remains “extremely dangerous” and an attack is “highly likely in the next 24-36 hours.”
— Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) August 28, 2021
3,500 U.S. troops remain at Kabul airport three days before Biden’s Aug. 31 deadline, down from peak of 5,800: U.S. officials
— Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) August 28, 2021