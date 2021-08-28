https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/biden-warns-new-attack-on-kabul-airport-highly-likely-within-next-24-hours/

Posted by Kane on August 28, 2021 5:46 pm

Statement from the White House…

New attack on Kabul airport ‘highly likely’ within next 24 hours.

There are still 3,500 U.S. troops at the Kabul Airport…

