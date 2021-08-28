https://www.infowars.com/posts/maher-biden-withdrawal-done-horribly-trumps-deal-with-taliban-irrelevant/
About The Author
Related Posts
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon Says Another Round of Lockdowns Would Be ‘Huge Mistake’
August 6, 2021
Parents Push for Mask-Free School Openings Amid Decline in Reading Scores and Speech Development
August 12, 2021
U.S. Surgeon General, Rockefeller Foundation Announce Big Initiatives to Address ‘Urgent Threat’ of Vaccine Misinformation
July 17, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy