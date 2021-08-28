https://www.theblaze.com/news/bill-maher-liberals-afghanistan-lesson

Comedian Bill Maher delivered a stinging message for liberals on his HBO show Friday, explaining the “lesson of Afghanistan” is that actual oppression does not, for the most part, exist in America, despite claims from progressives.

Maher began his closing segment by relaying sentiment from immigrants who move to America, “All you do is b***h about and bad-mouth your own country, but if you knew about the country I came from, you’d stop sh***ing on your own.”

Then, after some obligatory bashing of some conservatives for being “overly sentimental” about America, Maher tore into liberals for having “gone too far in the other direction,” “under-romanticizing America,” and not having “perspective” about their lives in America.

“I’m sorry your professor said something you didn’t like. That won’t be a problem with the Taliban because you’re not allowed to go to school,” Maher mocked. “In Saudi Arabia, grown women can be jailed for doing the kind of things we think of as routine without the permission of a male guardian. China rounds you up if you’re the wrong religion and puts you in camps.”







After listing off many other injustices in other countries, Maher put into perspective why Afghan mothers were handing their babies to U.S. soldiers, trusting America with their lives.

“If you think America is irredeemable, turn on the news or get a passport and a ticket on one of those sketchy airlines that puts its web address on the plane. There’s a reason Afghan mothers are handing their babies to us,” Maher said.

Then, after telling his audience that Americans should welcome Afghan refugees into their homes, Maher excoriated liberals for thinking Americans are “bad guys.”

“We’re not the bad guys. Oppression is what we were trying to stop in Afghanistan,” Maher said. “We failed, but any immigrant will tell you we’ve largely succeeded here. And yet, the overriding thrust of current ‘woke’ ideology is that America is rotten to the core, irredeemably racist from the moment it was founded and so oppressive, sexist, and homophobic we can’t find a host for the Oscars or ‘Jeopardy!'”

“And this is where your new Afghani (sic) roommates that you took in will prove so valuable because they’ll turn to you and say ‘Have you people lost your f***ing minds?!” Maher continued. “Have you ever heard of honor killings, public beheadings, throwing gay men off of roofs, arranged marriages to minors, state-sanctioned wife-beating, female genital mutilation, marriage by capture? Because we have.'”

Concluding his monologue, Maher said the “lesson of Afghanistan” is that real oppression — like that which exists in Afghanistan — doesn’t really exist in America.

“What’s the lesson of Afghanistan? Maybe it’s that everyone from the giant dorm room b***h-session that is the internet should take a good look at what real oppression looks like,” Maher said.

“Ask your maid, ask your Uber driver, ask the Asian woman giving you a massage,” he continued. “America may not be the country of your faculty lounge and Twitter dreams, but no one here tries to escape by hanging on to an airplane. No, we wait ’til we get inside the plane to fight — and only because they cut off the beverage service.”

