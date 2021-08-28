https://www.bizpacreview.com/2021/08/28/bill-maher-scolds-woke-left-for-losing-perspective-on-real-oppression-all-you-do-is-b-about-and-badmouth-your-own-country-1125703/

HBO’s Bill Maher closed his show with a monologue Friday night that gave the “woke” left a big-time reality check using the “lesson of Afghanistan.”

The comedian and host of “Real Time,” a political commentary talk show that leans left, said that though Republicans can be “over-sentimental” and “over-romanticize” America, liberals “have no perspective” and “under-romanticize” the country.

“Blind hatred of America is just as blinkered as blind love. And we Americans should really get some perspective about where we live. Watching this s*** go down in Afghanistan, I was reminded lately of every conversation I’ve ever had with an immigrant, almost all of which if we got to really talking, included the notion, ‘Oh, you people have no idea. All you do is b**** about and badmouth your own country, but if you knew about the country I came from, you’d stop s****ing on your own,’” Maher began.

Liberals’ self-loathing renunciation of their privilege, or in some cases, their total lack of awareness of it in the first place, can prevent them from recognizing that issues like gender identity and gender delineated bathrooms– a hot button issue for Democrats — are laughable to the rest of the world.

(Source: HBO)

Maher went on to talk about one particular murder by the Taliban that impacted him.

“Last week, the Taliban murdered a comedian. A comedian, a thing like that really hits close to home for me. I’ve had two presidents up my a**,” the comedian detailed. “… Neither experience was pleasant, but I never had to worry about being dragged ’til I’m dead behind a Toyota Tacoma. Have a little perspective about the stuff we howl about here.”

Maher was referring to comedian Nazar Mohammad, who was tortured and executed by the Taliban.

Being tortured and killed by a terrorist group for one’s profession is a reality that Americans have no concept of and we hope will never have to face thanks to the freedoms afforded to citizens of this country.

“I’m sorry your professor said something you didn’t like. That won’t be a problem with the Taliban because you’re not allowed to go to school. In Saudi Arabia, grown women can be jailed for doing the kind of things we think of as routine without the permission of a male guardian. China rounds you up if you’re the wrong religion and puts you in camps,” Maher said.

“We’re not the bad guys. Oppression is what we were trying to stop in Afghanistan. We failed, but any immigrant will tell you we’ve largely succeeded here. And yet, the overriding thrust of current ‘woke’ ideology is America is rotten to the core, irredeemably racist from the moment it was founded and so oppressive, sexist and homophobic we can’t find a host for the Oscars or ‘Jeopardy!’” Maher said.

“Woke” culture and cancel culture has vilified and completely destroyed the reputation, livelihood and careers of good people who have often apologized for whatever scarlet letter has been brandished upon them by an unforgiving society, dubbing offenders irredeemable as if they themselves were God.

“And this is where your new [Afghan] roommates that you took in will prove so valuable because they’ll turn to you and say ‘Have you people lost your f—ing minds?!?… Have you ever heard of honor killings, public beheadings, throwing gay men off of roofs, arranged marriages to minors, state-sanctioned wife-beating, female genital mutilation, marriage by capture? Because we have,’” Maher chronicled.

As if the trials and tribulations of gender identity and school bathrooms could ever compare to the dangerous lack of freedom Afghani people face. That’s not a conversation that could ever be had, let alone openly debated in a public forum amongst men and women at a school board meeting.

The “check your privilege” liberals could use a dose of self-reflection.

“What’s the lesson of Afghanistan. Maybe it’s that everyone from the giant dorm room b**** session that is the internet should take a good look at what real oppression looks like,” Maher got frank. “Ask your maid, ask your Uber driver, ask the Asian woman giving you a massage. … America may not be the country of your faculty lounge and Twitter dreams, but no one here tries to escape by hanging on to an airplane,” Maher referred to the Afghans who perished trying to flee their fates under Taliban rule.

“No, we wait ’til we get inside the plane to fight – and only because they cut off the beverage service,” the late-night host concluded.

The “giant dorm room b**** session” that is liberals on the internet did not agree with Maher and were uber offended by his blazing take.

Some people can’t even recognize the irony in their own superficial and self-serving cries of oppression.

Powered by

see all) Latest posts by Kay Apfel

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

