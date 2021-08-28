https://www.dailywire.com/news/billl-maher-to-leftists-who-think-u-s-is-evil-theres-a-reason-afghan-mothers-are-handing-their-babies-to-us

Bill Maher, host of HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher,” slammed the political left during his most recent episode on Friday night, saying those who complain about America need to watch what is happening in Afghanistan to adjust their perspective.

“We Americans should really get some perspective about where we live,” Maher said. “Watching the s**t go down in Afghanistan, I was reminded lately of every conversation I’ve ever had with an immigrant, almost all of which, if we got to really talking, included the notion, ‘Oh, you people have no idea. All you do is b***h about and bad mouth, your own country. But if you knew about the country I came from, you’d stop s***ting on your own.’”

Maher said that leftists today have gone “too far” in their hypercritical views of the U.S., saying that they “under-romanticize America” because “they have no perspective.”

“Have a little perspective about the stuff we howl about here,” Maher said. “I’m sorry, your professor said something you didn’t like, that won’t be a problem with the Taliban because you’re not allowed to go to school. In Saudi Arabia, grown women can be jailed for doing the kind of things we think of as routine without the permission of a male guardian. China rounds you up if you’re the wrong religion and puts you in camps. More children in Burkina Faso work than are in school. Only 5% of Burundians have electricity. The homicide rate in Honduras is eight times what it is here. The inflation rate in Venezuela is 2,719%. The Philippines in the last five years has put to death 27,000 low-level drug dealers, my old job. In North Korea, people starve to death. The only people who starve here are doing it for a role. And the only people who have no water live in California.”

“If you think America is irredeemable, turn on the news or get a passport and a ticket on one of those sketchy airlines that puts its web address on the plane,” he continued. “There’s a reason Afghan mothers are handing their babies to us.”

“We’re not the bad guys,” he said. “Oppression is what we were trying to stop in Afghanistan. We failed. But any immigrant will tell you, we’ve largely succeeded here. And yet the overriding thrust of current woke ideology is that America is rotten to the core, irredeemably racist from the moment it was founded, and so oppressive, sexist and homophobic, we can’t find a host for the Oscars or Jeopardy.”

“Oh, yeah. I’m sure you heard the new Jeopardy guy’s out because he said boobies in 2014,” he continued. “And this is where your new Afghani roommates that you took in will prove so valuable because they’ll turn to you and say, ‘have you people lost your f***ing minds? Have you? Have you ever heard of honor killings? Public beheading? Throwing gay men off of roofs? Arranged marriages to minors? State-sanctioned wife beating? Female genital mutilation? Marriage by capture? Because we have.’”

“What’s the lesson of Afghanistan? Maybe it’s that everyone from the giant dorm room b***h session that is the internet should take a good look at what real oppression looks like,” he concluded. “America may not be the country of your faculty lounge and Twitter dreams but no one here tries to escape by hanging on to an airplane.”

What's the lesson of Afghanistan? Maybe it's that everyone from the giant dorm room bitch session that is the internet should take a good look at what real oppression looks like. #Wokeistan #WakeUpCall pic.twitter.com/HoNJkucheF — Bill Maher (@billmaher) August 28, 2021

And finally, new rule, blind hatred of America is just as blinkered as blind love, and we Americans should really get some perspective about where we live. Watching the s**t go down in Afghanistan, I was reminded lately of every conversation I’ve ever had with an immigrant, almost all of which, if we got to really talking, included the notion, ‘Oh, you people have no idea. All you do is b***h about and bad mouth, your own country. But if you knew about the country I came from, you’d stop s***ting on your own.’ I have never been a rah-rah America type, and in fact, have often made fun of Republicans in the past for being overly sentimental, because they’re the ones who tear up at military flyovers, and get a boner when the governor of South Dakota rides into a biker rally dressed like a painting of Teddy Roosevelt. John Boehner used to cry, cry like f***ing weep at the drop of a hat if anything reminded him of what a star spangled miracle this country is. If there was a little flag in his club sandwich, he’d lose it. It’s just in the conservative DNA to have this dewy-eyed sloppy drunk love for their country that often renders them incapable of acknowledging its problems. That’s how we got the 2013 Supreme Court ruling gutting the Voting Rights Act. Not because John Roberts is a monster, but because people like him tend to over romanticize America. He thought the South was ready for the honor system. They weren’t. But liberals as usual in this era, have now gone too far in the other direction. They under romanticize America, they have no perspective. Last week, the Taliban murdered a comedian. His name is Nazar Mohammad, and he made up funny songs on TikTok. They forced him into a car, tortured, and then executed him. A comedian. I thing like that hits a little close to home for me. I’ve had two presidents up my a*s. This one warned me to stop speaking my mind. They need to watch what they say. Watch what they do. This is not a time for remarks like that. There never is. And this one sued me over a joke. And as President called me every name in the book for the crime of predicting he do exactly what he did. This crazy, Bill Maher, this idiot comedian. These people are sick. He’s a crazy lunatic. He’s a whack job. He is a total nutjob. Yeah, I mean, neither experience was pleasant, but I didn’t have to worry about being dragged till I’m dead behind a Toyota Tacoma. Have a little perspective about the stuff we howl about here. I’m sorry, your professor said something you didn’t like, that won’t be a problem with the Taliban because you’re not allowed to go to school. In Saudi Arabia, grown women can be jailed for doing the kind of things we think of as routine without the permission of a male guardian. China rounds you up if you’re the wrong religion and puts you in camps. More children in Burkina Faso work that are in school. Only 5% of Burundians have electricity. The homicide rate in Honduras is eight times what it is here. The inflation rate in Venezuela is 2,719%. The Philippines in the last five years has put to death 27,000 low-level drug dealers, my old job. In North Korea, people starve to death. The only people who starve here are doing it for a role. And the only people who have no water live in California. If you think America is irredeemable, turn on the news or get a passport and a ticket on one of those sketchy airlines that puts its web address on the plane. There’s a reason Afghan mothers are handing their babies to us. And we should take them, Americans right now should take in Afghan refugees into their homes and into their neighborhoods. And I’m sure everyone who just clapped is thinking the same thing. Yes. Someone who isn’t me should definitely do that. But that doesn’t make us the bad guys. We’re not the bad guys. Oppression is what we were trying to stop in Afghanistan. We failed. But any immigrant will tell you, we’ve largely succeeded here. And yet the overriding thrust of current woke ideology is that America is rotten to the core, irredeemably racist from the moment it was founded, and so oppressive, sexist and homophobic, we can’t find a host for the Oscars or Jeopardy. Oh, yeah. I’m sure you heard the new Jeopardy guys out because he said boobies in 2014. And this is where your new Afghani roommates that you took in will prove so valuable because they’ll turn to you and say, ‘have you people lost your f***ing minds? Have you? Have you ever heard of honor killings? Public beheading? Throwing gay men off of roofs? Arranged marriages to minors? State sanctioned wife beating? Female genital mutilation? Marriage by capture? Because we have.’ What’s the lesson of Afghanistan? Maybe it’s that everyone from the giant dorm room b***h session that is the internet should take a good look at what real oppression looks like. Ask your maid. Ask your Uber driver. Ask the Asian woman giving you a massage. She’ll tell you this place is Shangri La and just because she works in a place called Shangri La. America may not be the country of your faculty lounge and Twitter dreams but no one here tries to escape by hanging on to an airplane. No, we wait till we’re inside the plane to fight and then only because they cut off the beverage service.

