WASHINGTON, DC – Officials have released the full bodycam footage related to an incident from earlier in August where a viral video clip shot on a cellphone showcased a DC Metropolitan Police officer striking a suspect in the head numerous times while two other officers were holding the suspect on both sides.

District releases body-cam video of officer punching man during arrest https://t.co/dZtLTWX6hM — Post Local (@postlocal) August 19, 2021

The incident occurred on August 8th at approximately 5:30 p.m. within the 1500-block of U Street Southeast, where police reportedly witnessed 23-year-old Kiman Johnson engaging in open drug dealing on the street.

Bodycam footage from the incident shows officers pull up to Johnson and immediately he and the other individual present try making a break for it. Officers are able to quickly get their hands on Johnson, as he’s seen on the footage clearly struggling and resisting against officers attempts to detain him.

It was during this struggle with Johnson that officers had observed a .45-caliber pistol concealed in the suspect’s pants, and the physical confrontation became all the more escalated due to the presence of a firearm.

While not exactly visible from the perspective of the bodycam footage at the time, a crowd had gathered around the arresting officers, which they can be heard in the background yelling at the officers as they struggle to get Johnson in cuffs.

Officers struggling with the suspect issued multiple warnings to Johnson for him to comply, with one officer saying he’s about to be OC sprayed and “dropped” if he continues to resist.

It was right around this point that the 45-second viral video clip started, where one of the officers begins to punch Johnson in the head multiple times.

@DCPoliceDept OFFICER SEEN PUNCHING A GUY IN THE FACE TODAY IN SOUTHEAST DC!!!!! WHERE IS THE WORLD WIDE MEDIA COVERAGE NOW???!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/B8lFJyDkXf — Killmoenews (@Killmoenews1) August 9, 2021

The officer seen striking Johnson has since been identified as Officer Ryan Sullivan, according to reports, which he and two other unnamed officers involved in Johnson’s arrest have been suspended and the matter is still being investigated by officials.

While officers were trying to detain Johnson, the surrounding crowd could be heard becoming more hostile, with sounds of what was later found to be garbage falling to the ground after a trash can was allegedly thrown by someone from the crowd at the arresting officers.

The remainder of the bodycam footage depicts Officer Sullivan chasing down another suspect who reportedly threatened to hit one of the officers with a collapsible folding chair, which the unnamed suspect was eventually detained.

After both Johnson and the other unnamed suspect were in custody, Officer Sullivan had some pretty heated back-and-forth exchanges with some of the members of the crowd that gathered during the arrest, with some taunting the officer with various profane insults.

Another officer on the scene eventually told Officer Sullivan to simply stop paying any mind to the individuals hurling insults.

While the incident is still being investigated by officials, prosecutors have declined to prosecute Johnson and the other suspect who allegedly threatened officers with the folding chair, and the two were subsequently released from custody as a result.

Bakari Sellers, an attorney representing Johnson, described the incident as being an act of “pure brutality” and that Officer Sullivan was “out of control”:

“That thing could have gotten worse quick, and we have seen incidents like that. My client has a broken face. If you’re going to be patrolling that area, you have to have some level of professionalism.”

Apparently, the brass at the DC Metropolitan Police Department not condoning the officer’s actions either, as Chief Robert Contee had the following to say about the footage:

“I have watched this video. I am embarrassed, disheartened and ashamed, of what I’ve seen. We are an agency of more than 3,500 officers, and I assure the community this is not consistent with our training, our tactics, our policies, procedures, nor is it consistent with our agency’s values.”

The case has been referred to prosecutors to explore potential criminal charges in the matter, but no word has come from officials yet on potential charges any of the officers may be facing.

Cop cuts off uniform of corrections officer accused of smuggling contraband: ‘A disgrace to this uniform’

(Originally published August 24th, 2021)

WAYNE COUNTY, GA – A former Wayne County corrections officer has been accused of “disgracing” the uniform. And arresting jail deputy literally cut off his shirt after the corrections officer was arrested for allegedly smuggling contraband to inmates in the jail – and the sheriff’s office even posted the video of the shirt removal online.

Yet the video resulted in outrage online, with commenters proclaiming that the corrections officer accused of smuggling contraband to inmates didn’t need to be humiliated during his arrest.

“You come to our jail and do this, this is what it’s gon’ get you,” an officer says after he cut off the man’s shirt. “You’re a disgrace to this uniform and you need to go to jail for good.”https://t.co/P29jnOjWOy — WBTW News13 (@WBTWNews13) August 23, 2021

According to an August 22nd press release from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and the Jesup Police Department, both the sheriff’s office and local police department had been conducting a weeks’ long investigation into contraband finding its way into the Wayne County Jail:

“Sheriff R.E. ‘Chuck’ Moseley of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and Chief Perry Morgan of the Jesup Police Department would like to announce the conclusion of a two-week long investigation.

The Jesup Wayne tactical narcotics team has been conducting an undercover operation into a Wayne County detention officer moving contraband to inmates incarcerated in the Wayne County Jail.”

Apparently, this investigation led to charges against one corrections officer, identified as Dayton Beasley, which the press release noting that Beasley “has been stripped of his authority and status as a Detention Officer” and has been “arrested with multiple charges pending.”

Beasley was reportedly charged with violation of oath of office, trading with inmates without consent of warden or superintendent, crossing the guard line with a controlled substance, and simply “other charges” as mentioned in the release.

The press release concluded with the sentiments of both the sheriff and police chief highlighting their disdain for law enforcement officers betraying their oath:

“Sheriff Mosely and Chief Morgan would like this case to serve as an example of their hard stance against corruption in law enforcement. As the adage goes, ‘no one dislikes bad cops more than good cops’.

This stands true with both the sheriff and the chief. Corruption in our departments will not be tolerated. We strive hard to gain the trust and support of the public and officers and deputies that break that trust will be investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

In a video posted to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page (that has since been removed), Beasley was shown in handcuffs at the jail while another corrections officer literally cut Beasley’s uniform shirt off – saying he “disgraced” his uniform:

“You come to our jail and do this; this is what it’s gonna get you. You’re a disgrace to this uniform and you need to go to jail for good.’

While there were many people that supported the video, other commenters online seemed outraged over the display loaded up into Facebook, claiming it was no more than public shaming and perhaps over excessive:

“I don’t even know what to say. I understand he did wrong but why do you feel like you have the right to be judge, jury and executioner?”

Others expressed outrage over the fact that there was video of this corrections officer not just being humiliated – but being accused of committing a crime by the fellow corrections officer who had him in cuffs at the moment, with one commenter writing:

“I guess they forgot the part about “innocent until proven guilty”!!! SMDH”

One of the more supportive comments regarding the video noted some confusion over the outrage:

“I’ve heard people say 1000x that law enforcement gets away with anything and that nothing ever gets done to them. Then when something actually gets done everyone wants to bitch about how it gets handled.

If it sent a message to others, that this administration doesn’t put up with it I don’t see the problem. No one has any problem with the general public having their picture taken and posted in the paper and online when arrested why a double standard here?”

It should be noted that while perhaps the removal of the shirt isn’t something that run-of-the-mill accused offenders endure, the shirt was county property – and also regular citizens who get arrested all over the country also find themselves published online by arresting agencies.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office issued an apology about the video to those who took offense to it:

“To all that has seen the video that we have removed, I want to say that the post was put up as a show of transparency. When Sheriff Moseley ran, his platform included numerous pledges, 1 which was transparency.

We felt that everyone wanted to know what was going on and feel this video did just that. There was no property damaged that belonged to the young man shown and as far as embarrassed, I am sure he was embarrassed from the get go.

I have read where people said what was there and even a picture showed up of drug related items. All I can say is the truth will come out as to what all was involved in the charges.

Sheriff Moseley in no way knew that the video was being posted, it was a decision made on other levels. For the ones that supported the post, thank you for your support and for the ones that opposed the post, I apologize.”

Regardless of how locals feel about the manner in which Beasley was arrested, smuggling of any contraband into a jail facility can put both inmates and staff at risk – and is a real quick way for corrections officers to find themselves handed a newly issued uniform: this time, an orange one.

