On Saturday’s “CNN Newsroom,” Sen. Ben Cardin (D-MD) said there are still “a few hundred American citizens that are in Afghanistan.” And “We think most of them probably have made a decision to stay.”

Cardin said, “[W]e want the mission to be as succesful as possible. That means protect our troops, but also get out as many people as possible. We still have a few hundred American citizens that are in Afghanistan. We think most of them probably have made a decision to stay. But we still want to make efforts to make sure we remove — can get every American evacuated from Afghanistan before the 31st.”

