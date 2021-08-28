https://amgreatness.com/2021/08/27/the-ccps-covid-19-cover-up/

The Biden Administration’s intelligence community has completed its investigation into the origins of COVID-19. Two of three agencies believe the virus originated in animals and was naturally transmitted to humans, and one agency believes the virus originated in a Wuhan laboratory. Thus, as is the swamp’s wont, in an unsurprising denouement to this worldwide whodunit, the investigation’s conclusion was “inconclusive.”

This outcome was foreshadowed at the start by a statement from Director of National Intelligence, Avril Haines: “We’re hoping to find a smoking gun . . . it’s challenging to do that. It might happen, but it might not.” Why indeed is it so “challenging” to find a “smoking gun” and forge a consensus? Given her criminal metaphor, it is clear she believed the CCP was going to continue its obstinate refusal to assist the investigations of the United States or any international agency, (including ones it dominates, such as the World Health Organization) into the pandemic’s origin.

Just prior to the issuance of the IC’s “inconclusive” determination, Fu Cong, director-general of the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Arms Control Department, spewed lies and threats:

We will continue to cooperate with international organizations like the WHO in their research and in their search for the origins. ​​But we do not accept baseless and unfounded accusations that are politically motivated. And if they want to baselessly accuse China, so they better be prepared to accept the counterattack from China.

Curiously, Cong also claimed that the WHO should be permitted to investigate Fort Detrick in Maryland, which he alleged was “the center of the U.S. government’s darkest experiments.” Was this a shot across the bow of both the U.S. military and their collaborators in “gain of function” research? (That Cong might have such possible intelligence and can employ it against our nation is disturbing in and of itself.)

Thus, the Beijing regime’s cover-up continues unabated.

Those in the public health sector and academia who stubbornly insist their initial theories of the virus’s origin remain valid continue to cast proponents of the lab theory as conspiracy theorists. As facts stubbornly bleed through the CCP’s whitewash—a hallmark of which is the destruction of evidence, including personnel—these lab origin deniers look increasingly foolish. It appears that this community is relying on the Chinese regime to cloak their activities from public and congressional oversight and scrutiny into their “gain of function” experiments (looking at you, Dr. Fauci). If so, we are led not to conspiracy theories but to a concrete realization of how the CCP has weaponized American greed and ambitions against our nation.

Whether one believes COVID-19 originated as part of a gain of function experiment whereby infected bats inadvertently transmitted the virus to lab workers who then spread it throughout the community and later the world, or that it was a naturally occurring phenomenon unrelated to the Wuhan lab—as the House Republican Report led by Representative Michael McCaul (R-Texas) concludes—communist China has done everything in its power to suppress the truth about the origin and spread of the pandemic and to insulate itself from accountability.

And this is exactly how the American ruling class wants it, because the genocidal Communist Chinese regime has weaponized American elitists’ greed and ambitions against our nation.

From the beginning of the pandemic American elites, with the complicity of their equally pro-CCP corporate media and Big Tech, bullied the public into censoring the term “Wuhan virus.” This advanced their aims of dumping President Trump and abetting the CCP cover-up, both of which protected their financial partnerships and pecuniary interests. As Lee Smith notes: “Biden’s presidential campaign was nothing but COVID—identify its origins and everything starts to unravel.”

Consequently, the elites’ goal was to push Americans into a state of fear over the pandemic while maintaining a blissful ambivalence regarding its origin. One hears such suicidal submission in the stentorian tones of their stooges and the unwitting who declaim: “Don’t waste time on how the virus started! Just stop it!”

While embracing such willful ignorance is patently illogical and counter to the very nature of medical and scientific understanding, the elites’ motive is elementary and eternal: the truth about the CCP’s culpability in the pandemic’s origin and spread would cost too many powerful people and institutions too much money; and endanger their self-anointed elite “status.” After all, who would patronize any economic entity doing business with a genocidal communist regime that was responsible for loosing—indeed, weaponizing—the COVID-19 virus upon the world, and costing close to five million lives and counting?

Consider the U.S.-China Business Council (USCBC), a “private, nonpartisan, nonprofit organization of over 200 American companies that do business with China,” which was established in 1973. It takes little imagination to hear its board of directors’ sigh of relief following the IC’s “inconclusive” determination.

Worse, it takes little imagination to hear the gloating coming from the elite when, simultaneous with the IC’s “inconclusive” determination, Reuters reports that the Biden Administration has approved the sale of “license applications worth hundreds of millions of dollars for China’s blacklisted telecom company Huawei to buy chips for its growing auto component business.”

Exacerbating matters, the corrupt CCP, which uses the “princeling” tactic to enrich its own elite, is well aware of the value of enriching the children of a regime to curry favor and cull advantage. In the United States, the princeling tactic has been employed on a bipartisan basis to influence and corrupt our government.

Yet it isn’t merely the multinational corporations shilling for the CCP. American academics are well-acquainted with and addicted to communist Chinese patronage. Indeed, though he was elected in large degree due to the pandemic, Joe Biden was decidedly unconcerned about the origin of the pandemic on January 26, 2020, when without explanation, he withdrew the Trump-era executive order to the Department of Homeland Security for “Establishing Requirement for Student and Exchange Visitor Program Certified Schools to Disclose Agreements with Confucius Institutes and Classrooms.” The withdrawal of the rule constitutes the removal of transparency and accountability for American institutions that are more interested in the Beijing regime’s largesse than they are in their students—and all Americans—who now will continue to be blasted with Chinese propaganda. These institutions provide a continuing option for propagandizing in the CCP’s COVID cover-up.

(In all honesty, this rule did not go far enough. What is needed is a law requiring the full, itemized public disclosure and dissemination of our elected representatives’ and our public institutions’ investments, income, interests, and any other ties to Communist China.)

True, some Americans do not need a financial motive to shill for the CCP, as an ideological one suffices. In one of the crosscurrents of globalization, multinational corporations once again find common cause with progressives to ignore and excuse the Beijing regime’s wanton human rights abuses.

In July, 48 progressive groups, including MoveOn and Code Pink, sent a letter to Biden, which reads in part:

We, the undersigned organizations, call on the Biden administration and all members of Congress to eschew the dominant antagonistic approach to U.S.-China relations and instead prioritize multilateralism, diplomacy, and cooperation with China to address the existential threat that is the climate crisis.

Apparently, akin to pagans tossing a virgin into a volcano to stanch its eruption, progressives are prepared to offer the CCP’s genocide of the Uighurs upon the altar of Goddess Gaia as a sacrifice to stop climate change.

But despite all of these useful idiots and ideological allies ensconced in our elite class, the public is nevertheless aware of the irony: the IC report’s “inconclusive” determination is irrelevant. The fact remains that the CCP is continuing to cover up its role in the origination and the weaponization of the COVID-19 virus pandemic. Such is not a conspiracy theory; it is an acceptance of the CCP’s corrupt reality.

Our own self-anointed elite, like the CCP, refuse to believe the rat is out of the bag. But it is. And their refusal to admit it is a fit subject for nothing but ridicule, which Dave Burge kindly provides: “Breaking: Xi hops into white Bronco, vows to go on a hunt for the real virus lab.”

Everybody knows who did it. But the truth will cost too many powerful interests too much money; and ruin too many ideological agendas.

And the American people damn well know that, too.

