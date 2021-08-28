https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/612a95c0bbafd42ff58a60a5
A coalition of pro-life organizations and state leaders in Kentucky have launched the “Yes for Life Alliance” in the hopes of raising awareness for House Bill 91, which will be up for a vote in the ge…
(RT) – Microsoft has warned thousands of its business customers this week that a vulnerability left their cloud databases exposed and susceptible to edits. The company told thousands of Microsoft Azur…
Police have discovered two containers in a backyard in suburban Chicago, a few days after a man told investigators that he buried the bodies of his mother and sister there years ago…
Democrat Terry McAuliffe is asking a court to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Virginia Republicans that seeks to remove him from the ballot in this year’s closely watched race for governor over an alleged …
(FOX BUSINESS) – North America’s largest wholesale food distributor, Sysco, has had to delay or pause service to a “limited number of customers” in various locations around the country due to unpreced…