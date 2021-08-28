https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/chicago-mother-judge-took-away-parental-rights-not-getting-covid-vaccine/

Rebecca Firlit, a Chicago mother, said that a Cook County judge took away her parental rights for not getting the COVID vaccine.

Fox 32 Chicago reported:

A Chicago mother says a Cook County judge has taken away her parental rights after learning that she is not vaccinated against COVID-19. In what all parties agree is a very unusual and perhaps unprecedented step, a judge at Chicago’s Daley Center has stripped Rebecca Firlit of custody because she refuses to get a vaccination shot.

She said that the judge asked her whether or not she had gotten the COVID vaccine.

She responded by saying that she had not due to prior bad reactions with vaccines.

She was stripped of all her parenting time with her son.

Fox 32 Chicago reported:

She says out of the blue, Cook County Judge James Shapiro asked her whether she had been vaccinated. Firlit told Shapiro she had not because she has had bad reactions to vaccines in the past. Shapiro then ordered that Firlit be stripped of all parenting time with her son until she gets vaccinated.

According to the attorney for Rebecca Firlit, the father did not even bring this issue before the court.

The attorney for the father of the child said that they were shocked by the decision.

They said they agreed with it, however.

A spokesperson for Chief Judge Tim Evans and Judge Shapiro would not comment on the case because it was still ongoing.

