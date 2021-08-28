https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/chicago-mother-loses-parental-rights-over-vaccination-status/

Cook County judge has taken away her parental rights after learning that she is not vaccinated.

Firlit appeared in court via Zoom along with her ex-husband for a child support hearing involving their 11-year-old son. The two have been divorced for seven years and share custody and parenting time.

Cook County Judge James Shapiro asked her whether she had been vaccinated. Firlit told Shapiro she had not because she has had bad reactions to vaccines in the past. Shapiro then ordered that Firlit be stripped of all parenting time with her son until she gets the experimental mRNA shot.

